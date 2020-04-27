Corner Of Walnut Now Safe From Developers

By: Libby Cudmore  04/27/2020  7:15 pm
Cooperstown Corner Once Commercial, Now Residential

COOPERSTOWN – The corner parcel at Walnut and Chestnut, which raised concerns after a Dunkin Donuts was proposed there last fall, has been changed from commercial to residential zoning with a unanimous vote by the Cooperstown Village Board.

“This property is a bit of an anomaly,” said Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh. “There are two residential properties on Linden Avenue who didn’t know their back yards were zoned commercial.”

Both the Village Planning Committee and the County Planning Department supported the change. “It’s unusable,” said Tillapaugh. “It’s land-locked. It will have greater value as a residential property.”

