CORONAVIRUS REPORTED AT AUCTION BARN

Mask-Less Out-Of-County Bidder

Has Turned Up With Coronavirus

UNADILLA – People who attended last Saturday’s sale (May 16) at the Unadilla Livestock Auction may have been exposed to coronavirus and should self-monitor for symptoms through Saturday, May 30, the county Health Department announced this afternoon.

Anyone who was there and is experiencing fever, sore throat, shortness of breath, nausea/vomiting, and sudden loss of the sense of taste or smell should contact their doctor or call the COVID-19 Hotline (607-547-5555) or the health department (607-547-4316)

According to the health department, the county is seeking to “identify and notify” people at the auction barn, which is on 38 Maple St. here, because “an individual who lives in another county attended the auction from 1:30 to 9:30 p.m. and has since been confirmed to have COVID-19. The individual was not wearing a mask.”

If you know of anyone who attended the auction and wouldn’t have access to media – the Amish, for instance – please alert them and advise them to self-monitor, the DOH asked.

“Coronavirus infections are continuing to occur in all of the surrounding counties,” the DOH said. “PERSONAL RESPONSIBILITY” is the key to keeping yourself, your family and fellow residents well. Remain at home if you are not feeling well. Get tested if you have symptoms. Practice social distancing and wear a mask in public,” the DOH said.