In Memoriam Lloyd H. Johnson, 83 April 24 1938 – January 30, 2022

In Memoriam

Oneonta – Lloyd H. Johnson, 83, passed away January 30, 2022 at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown from complications of Covid and underlying health conditions.

He was born April 24, 1938 in Halcott Center, the son of Milbert and Edna (Simmons) Johnson.

He married Rosanne Brickwedde on November 17, 1956 at St. Mary’s Church in Oneonta. Together they owned and operated the family dairy farm, Fairlane Farm on Delhi Stage until the early ‘80’s. Lloyd then drove truck until he was stricken with Guillain-Barre Syndrome. After a grueling recovery he went to work at Ouleout Golf Course in Franklin for close to 30 years.

Lloyd loved spending time with his family and friends, enjoying a good meal. He enjoyed sharing his story of meeting Babe Ruth when he worked on the Shaggroy Turkey Farm. In his younger days he was an avid bowler. Later in life he enjoyed casual trips to the casino.

He is survived by his children, Judy Martinez of Port St. Lucie, FL, Marianne Herge of Salisbury, NC, Jane (Doug) Kristofik of Vail, Arizona, Eric (Bonnie) Johnson of Oneonta, and Pamela (Shawn) Baldwin of Cooperstown; grandchildren, Graig, Tara Rose, Wade, Casey, Megan, Alyson, Hannah, Nathan and Seneca Rose; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Gloria Morrison and Sandy Robinson; many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Rosanne Johnson; son, James Lloyd Johnson; and a sister, Martha Kuttles.

Calling hours will be 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a time to share remembrances at 1:30 p.m., on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta.

Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery columbarium at a later date

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, Helios Care, 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta, NY 13820.

Online condolence may be made at, www.lhpfuneralhome.com