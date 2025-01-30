Councilmembers Appoint Haney as Interim Supervisor

By DARLA M. YOUNGS

HARTWICK

Town of Hartwick officials have appointed an interim supervisor, and she has hit the ground running.

“My first day is today,” wrote Connie Haney in an e-mail on Wednesday, January 22. “I started working with Town Clerk Andrea Vasquez last night, after the board’s work session meeting. My first week will be familiarizing myself with key aspects of operation, such as payroll, bill paying and banking.

“Taking care of the town employees’ livelihood is extremely important,” she said.

Haney, co-owner of the Cooperstown Bat Company with husband Tim, was appointed interim supervisor on Tuesday, January 21, following a motion by Bryan LoRusso. Councilmembers Chris Briggs, Bruce Markusen, LoRusso and Tom Murphy—often at loggerheads since the resignation of former Supervisor Robert O’Brien—voted unanimously in favor of moving forward with Haney taking the lead.

“To be honest, Ms. Haney was an obvious great candidate,” LoRusso said in an e-mail on Monday, January 27. “Mr. Murphy and I were just waiting for Mr. Markusen and Mr. Briggs to agree on the appointment.

“With regard to town business moving forward, I have no doubt we will move forward productively, constitutionally and factually with Ms. Haney. As a small business owner, common sense and logic applies each and every day. Running a town is not extremely different than running a small business. Many key functions apply. I hope this will be the most productive 11 months this town has seen in a very long time,” LoRusso said.

“I am pleased that the board has been able to come together to unanimously vote for Connie Haney as interim town supervisor,” Markusen said on Wednesday, January 28. “Given her experience as the owner of the bat company, and her prior work with Bassett Hospital, I think Connie will be well suited for the decision-making that comes with leading the Town of Hartwick throughout 2025.”

The Town of Hartwick has been without a supervisor since O’Brien relocated in late November. At that time, Town Attorney William C. Green also resigned. The board has since voted to contract with Syracuse-based Hancock Estabrook LLP for the town’s legal services.

“I was approached and asked if this was something I might be interested in doing,” Haney said, when asked how she came to throw her hat in the ring for the interim supervisor position. “I had been attending meetings and was concerned about being without a town supervisor. This and the support of friends and family brought me to the decision to offer myself as a candidate.”

Haney has been a manager, and has worked with the public on many different levels, for more than 30 years.

“I spent 17 years in several management and program capacities at Bassett Healthcare. My husband and I have three businesses in the Town of Hartwick and raised our children here.

“As part of our business life, I have been the treasurer for all three businesses, working with our accountant and the bank to ensure quality control and maintain financial records. We have annual insurance audits and I am also responsible for proper filings for state and federal regulations,” Haney explained.

Haney’s first order of business as interim supervisor will be to review all of the town’s internal policies and municipal laws to bring herself up to speed.

When asked how she hopes to navigate the obvious divide between the four councilmembers, Haney replied, “My goal is to work with each councilmember equally and in the same manner, respectful that we all may not agree on all topics.

“I think we can be creative with making decisions that satisfy all Town Board members. We all have the same goal—we each want what is best for the citizens of the Town of Hartwick.”

As to how she will handle the often contentious public comment period at recent town meetings, Haney and the board members are on the same page.

“The Town Board reviewed the Organizational Meeting Minutes on January 21, and the Public Comment Period format was discussed and agreed upon by the members of the board,” Haney said. “I will be following the decision made by the board last evening, requesting all parties to respect and support the town policy and enforcing that policy when necessary.”

Haney’s appointment has also helped the town retain the services of accountant Ray Holohan, who had recently tendered his resignation.

“I have reached out to Mr. Holohan to confirm his status as the accountant for the Town of Hartwick and he has confirmed that we will be able to work together through 2025,” Haney said. “I also work with Ray through our businesses, so I am thrilled that he will be staying on. We will be meeting soon.”

Former Supervisor O’Brien, who is the director of Otsego County 911 and EMS, said of Haney’s appointment, “Connie is a wonderful choice for the interim supervisor position. Experienced, talented and committed to the Town of Hartwick. She will do an excellent job!”

Hartwick Town Clerk Andrea Vazquez said of Haney’s appointment, “I am looking forward to working with Ms. Haney and am confident that she will continue to move town business forward.”

Haney is looking to rise above the recent turmoil between town officials and residents.

“What is important is that the town can now move on to other matters concerning town business and the citizens of Hartwick,” she emphasized.

Councilmembers Briggs and Murphy had not responded to inquiries as of press time.