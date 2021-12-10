Count the local birds with the Audubon Society

The Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society holds its annual Christmas Bird Count for the 53rd year, with counts scheduled for different days during a three-week period.

Oneonta is up first, scheduled for December 18; Fort Plain follows on December 26, and Delaware County on January 2.

There are two ways to participate in the Christmas Bird Count — either out in the field or watching feeders from a stationary location. Those wishing to participate in the field count must contact the coordinator for the specific count at least one week in advance to ask if there is a need for additional counters. To participate in a feeder counter, visit https://arcg.is/1u5K4g0 and follow the appropriate links.

The National Audubon Society follows all

state and local health mandates, including social distancing and masking at all times. For more information about Christmas Bird Counts, visit www.audobon.org/conservation/ science/christmas-bird-count.

For information on the Oneonta count, contact Sandy Bright at brights@hartwick.edu; contact Bob Donnelly at rsdonn@yahoo.com for Fort Plain; contact Pam Peters at ovenb1rdp@gmail.com for Delaware County.