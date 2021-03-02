County Board Increases Bed Tax 50% On Sept. 1

COOPERSTOWN – The county’s bed tax will increase by 50 percent after Sept. 1, the county board decided unanimously a few minutes ago.

The bed tax will rise from 4 percent to 6 percent, and is being levied in the fall to avoid have an impact on people who have already booked rooms for this summer.

Bookings for following summer usually begin in the fall, board Chair David Bliss, R-Cooperstown/Town of Middlefield, said.

There was no discussion, but in the past it has been generally agreed that an extra percent or two on a room bill in the hundreds of dollars is not a disincentive, and it’s generally not paid by local people.