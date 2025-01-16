Otsego County firefighters who volunteered to help contain the Jennings Creek wildfires in Orange County in November were honored at the January 2 Otsego County Board meeting. Representing those departments deployed were, front row: Joe Hurlburt Sr., Otego; Emergency Services Manager/Fire Coordinator Victor F. C. Jones, who coordinated deployment; Gary Ray I, West Edmeston; Tyler Post, Unadilla; and Brandon Card, Morris. Back row: Alexander Hilton, Unadilla; Assistant Coordinator Damon West and Deputy Fire Coordinator Jeremy Hilton, both of Emergency Services; Mike Hoyt, West Laurens; David Robinson, Gilbertsville, Zeithan Dunham, Morris, Mark Elderkin, Richfield Springs; Johnathan Ashe, Milford; and Colby Hull, Morris. (Photo courtesy of Otsego County)

County Board Reelects Frazier, Kennedy

Staff and Firefighters Honored for Service

By MONICA CALZOLARI

OTSEGO COUNTY

Edwin Frazier Jr. and Margaret Kennedy were nominated and unanimously reelected by the Board of Representatives as chair and vice chair, respectively, at the monthly Otsego County Board of Representatives meeting on January 2.

Frazier, who lives in Unadilla and represents District 1, said, “I will continue to work diligently to keep our ideas, projects and goals moving forward. As always, please feel free to bring any criticisms or concerns on improving our great county to me. Please let’s address them in person.”

Frazier said that being reelected was validation that he is going in the right direction based on his one year of service as chair. He thanked board members for their vote of confidence in his leadership.

Meg Kennedy was also nominated and elected as temporary chair and re-elected as vice chair.

Four county employees were recognized as outstanding employees. Frazier announced that all employees and department chairs are invited to nominate individuals every six months who exhibit a high degree of commitment to outstanding service, a high level of productivity, and demonstrate a high degree of initiative and effective relationships with others.

David Bryant, the county’s building maintenance supervisor, was the first to accept his award. Christy Harasimowicz, a case worker in the Office for the Aging, was also recognized. She has worked for the county since June 2018.

Abigail Mosenthin, who currently works as a public health educator, was cited for her outstanding service as well. Elizabeth Stacy, a code inspector since 2022 who has held multiple positions with the county since May 2008, was also recognized.

Shirley Dickinson was not present to receive retirement recognition. She was a case worker who worked for the county for more than 10 years. Sarah Purdy, deputy commissioner of the Department of Social Services, described Dickinson as “very dedicated to DSS employees and their families.”

“She will be greatly missed,” Purdy said.

There were 82 resolutions on the January 2 agenda. Each committee gave an oral report of its accomplishments during the December 2024 committee meetings, relative to the resolutions on the agenda.

County Administrator Steve Wilson said the county hired 185 people to fill vacancies in 2024; however, 166 individuals left positions during the year. This resulted in a net gain of 19 county employees. Wilson called this hiring and retention trend “progress after COVID-19.”

Wilson also said that the county has a $150 million budget and that 86 percent of the budget was used by year-end. The remaining $20 million will be reconciled by May 2025. Wilson said that the $2.9 million in contingency funding set aside has been used. Those monies funded early childhood and pre-school education programs as well as jail boarding costs of inmates.

On a positive note, Wilson said the county received $52 million in sales tax revenue in 2024—$4 million more than the projected $48 million.

Resolution 50 was pulled to give special attention to the 50 volunteers from the Otsego County fire departments who were deployed to the Jennings Creek wildfires in Orange County, New York on November 8.

This wildfire in the lower Hudson River Valley was particularly dangerous and took the life of one firefighter when a tree fell, officials said. The firefighters who volunteered from Otsego County gave 120 hours of their time to fight these wildfires. Some did not return home until November 20.

Emergency Services Manager/Fire Coordinator Victor F. C. Jones was reappointed and cited as instrumental in coordinating this emergency response.

Deputy Fire Coordinator Jeremy Hilton and Assistant Emergency Services Coordinator Damon West were also recognized, along with representatives from fire departments in Gilbertsville, Milford, Morris, Mount Vision, Otego, Richfield Springs, Schenevus, West Edmeston and West Laurens.

Republican Commissioner of Elections Lori Lehenbauer was also reappointed.

Meg Kennedy, representative of District 5, gave the Administration Committee’s report. She announced that the Greater Mohawk Valley Land Bank will be requesting variances for 62 Elm Street and 50 Elm Street, Oneonta. Kennedy characterized these as “two big projects” that need rehabilitation.

Jill Basile, District 14, expressed disappointment that the Public Safety and Legal Affairs Committee has no Democratic representation. She couched her remarks, saying that she has great respect for Frazier’s leadership, but pointed out that a balance of political representation was needed on a committee that she said represents “some of the most sensitive” issues that the county addresses.