County State of Emergency Continues

OTSEGO COUNTY—Following a discussion with Board of Representatives Chair Edwin Frazier Jr. and Public Safety and Legal Affairs Chair Daniel Wilber, Otsego County officials announced earlier today that Otsego County will remain in a local State of Emergency indefinitely, “or until we receive significant rainfall or snowfall, whichever comes first.”

Drought conditions have affected the water supply throughout the county and therefore have increased the risk of wildfires, officials said. The State of Emergency, including a ban on outdoor burning, was first declared on Monday, October 28.

“Local conditions within the county continue to remain extremely dry and our local water supply for firefighting suppression remains at critical levels,” Emergency Services Coordinator Victor F. C. Jones said in an e-mail.

“Agricultural burns are not permitted during our local State of Emergency and therefore can be extinguished, which is a change in procedure from the annual New York State Burn Ban permissions,” Jones said.

