County Finds Rabid Bat; Doesn’t Reveal Location

COOPERSTOWN – The Otsego County Department of Health today reported that a bat tested positive for rabies on Friday, Oct. 1, but didn’t say where the infected animal was captured.

One unvaccinated cat and two people were exposed, the Health Department said.

The individuals were started on rabies post exposure treatment. The cat will be placed in a six-month quarantine.

For further information regarding rabies please call the Otsego County Department of Health at (607) 547-4230.