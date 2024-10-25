Rabid Bat Reported in Town of Maryland

MARYLAND—The Otsego County Department of Health announced earlier today that a bat in the Town of Maryland has tested positive for rabies. All exposed animals were up to date with their rabies vaccine. Any human exposure is currently being identified and individuals will be provided with post-exposure prophylaxis if needed.

Rabies is a fatal viral infection that can be transmitted through the bite of an infected animal or contact with saliva to broken skin or mucus membranes. The public is cautioned to stay away from any stray or wild animals and instruct their children to do so as well.

It is New York State law that all dogs, cats and ferrets be vaccinated for rabies. Unvaccinated pets in contact with wildlife that is suspected or confirmed to be rabid must be either euthanized or strictly quarantined at the owner’s expense for six months.

All Otsego County residents are encouraged to call the health department at (607) 547-4230 or visit www.otsegocountyny.gov for up-to-date rabies information. Owners of pets and livestock are reminded to have all animals vaccinated for rabies.