County Health Departments Take Over C-19 Vaccinations

No Word Yet On Particulars, Bond Says

ALBANY – Through agencies like the Otsego County Health Department, the 1B group will be able to make appointments at state-run mass vaccination sites beginning this Sunday, the 14th, with vaccinations beginning the next day, Monday the 15th, Governor Cuomo reported in his daily COVID-19 e-letter.

However, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond said this morning that her department has not yet received any direction from the state. So far, “we have no idea how much vaccine is coming or who it’s for,” she said.

For now, she advised local people to continue to register through the state’s “Am I Eligible” site, so they can be processed once appointments become available.

According to Cuomo, the state is beginning to shift doses not used for 1A recipients (hospital workers, etc.) to 1B (65 and older with co-morbities).

Local health departments will determine how, where and when to schedule appointments in their jurisdictions, according to the governor.

New Yorkers will have to provide documentation as required by the facility where they are getting vaccinated—the exact form of documentation will be up to local governments, but may be either a doctor’s letter, medical information evidencing comorbidity, or a certification.

“Federal supply of the vaccine remains extremely limited, and I urge all New Yorkers to be patient,” Cuomo said. “We can only administer as many doses as we receive and we’re continuing to fight for more every day.”