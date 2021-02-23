County Police Review Goes To Public Forum

COOPERSTOWN – The county’s Law Enforcement Task Force is planning a forum Wednesday, March 3, at the county board’s monthly meeting, to unveil its review of the county Sheriff’s Department procedures and policies, as required by Governor Cuomo’s order of last June 12.

County board chairman David Bliss, R-Cooperstown/Town of Middlefield, said the public will be able to view the presentation via the county’s Facebook page, and comment via email or mail through the following week.

A committee, chaired by chairman Bliss, has been meeting every other week since last October, and includes Sheriff Richard J. Devlin, Jr., County Rep. Dan Wilber, R-Burlington, who chairs the Public Safety & Legal Affairs Committee, District Attorney John Muehl, Public Defender Mike Trossett, Probation Director Dan Naughton, NAACP local chapter President Lee Fisher, and Ameen Aswad, who oversees Catholic Charities Alternatives to Incarceration program.

The Cooperstown Village Board approved its proposed revisions to policy and procedures at last night’s trustee meeting. Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said he hopes Common Council can act on the city’s plan at its March 16 meeting.

Governor Cuomo ordered all 330 municipalities in the state with police department’s to appoint citizen boards to make recommendations that, reviewed and approved by local village, town and county governments, would be sent to Albany by April 1.