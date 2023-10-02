County Seeks Resident Insight

OTSEGO COUNTY—Otsego County is providing citizens with an opportunity to offer input as it works on formulating a new “Strategic Plan for Otsego County Government.”

According to the county’s website, the strategic plan “will shape an overall, comprehensive approach for managing county government services to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of county government.”

Otsego County officials are seeking the perspective of those living and working in the county that use these government services. The survey gives respondents a chance to voice their opinions on various types of government services, including how important particular services are to them, whether or not they believe county government should provide such services, and their experiences, good or bad.

Those wishing to lend their voice to this initiative can find the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/OTSEGOCOUNTY.