County State of Emergency Has Ended

OTSEGO COUNTY—In response to the Local State of Emergency Declaration issued by the County of Otsego on October 28, 2024, the County of Otsego has chosen to rescind its Local State of Emergency & Emergency Orders relative to open burns, effective immediately, November 22, 2024.

Otsego County Emergency Services would like to remind Otsego County residents that until the Governor’s Office rescinds the New York State proclamation relative to open burns that their orders remain in effect until at least November 30, 2024.

Visit the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation website regarding open burning for guidelines outlining what is permitted and prohibited outside of the New York State proclamation, or the annual New York State Burn Ban in effect from March 16-May 14.