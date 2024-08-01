The Partial Observer by Joel J. Plue

Rise in Deer Population Sparks Concerns over Wasting Disease

The deer population in Central New York, including Otsego County, has seen a significant increase in recent years. This rise has brought with it a growing concern among local residents about the potential spread of chronic wasting disease, a fatal neurodegenerative disorder affecting deer, elk and moose.

Data from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation indicates a marked rise in the deer population in Central New York. This surge is attributed to several factors, including mild winters, changes in land use and successful conservation efforts.

Understanding Chronic Wasting Disease

Chronic wasting disease is caused by prions, which are misfolded proteins that lead to brain damage in affected animals. The disease is characterized by severe weight loss, stumbling, listlessness and other neurological symptoms. It is always fatal for infected animals.

How CWD Is Spread

According to the NYSDEC website, “CWD prions are spread through saliva, urine and feces of infected animals. A healthy deer, elk or moose can pick up the disease by direct contact with an infected animal or contaminated environments. CWD prions bind with soil particles and remain infectious in the environment for years, with the ability to infect future generations of deer, elk or moose. Prions can also be taken up into plant tissues and remain infectious. Movement of infected animals increases the range of the disease. Live animals moved by captive deer owners or harvested game carcasses moved by hunters both pose risks.”

New York is the only state to have originally ceased the spread of CWD. According to the NYSDEC website, “Chronic wasting disease was first discovered within New York in captive and wild deer in Oneida County in 2005. A swift, intensive, and comprehensive $1 million testing and culling operation by DEC and NYS Dept. of Agriculture and Markets was able to stop the outbreak. New York is the only state to have eliminated CWD.”

Given the original success by the DEC and NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets, it is important to realize the significance of the ever increasing deer population in case of a returning outbreak.

Risks to Human Health

While CWD poses a significant threat to wildlife, its impact on human health is currently considered low. There have been no reported cases of CWD transmission to humans. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises hunters to take precautions when handling deer carcasses and to avoid consuming meat from animals that appear sick or have tested positive for CWD.

Impact on Local Communities

An outbreak of CWD could have far-reaching consequences for Central New York’s ecosystems and local economies. The deer population is not only a key component of the region’s biodiversity, but also supports recreational hunting, which is an important economic activity in many rural areas. A decline in deer health and numbers could disrupt these ecosystems and economic benefits.

Continued monitoring and proactive management are crucial in addressing the dual challenges of a rising deer population and the threat of CWD.

For more information, residents can visit the NYSDEC website or contact their local wildlife office. Together, with informed and coordinated efforts, Central New York can manage its deer population responsibly and mitigate the risks associated with chronic wasting disease.

Joel J. Plue is a regular contributor to Iron String Press.