COVID-19 Crisis Makes Impact On Local Races

COOPERSTOWN – Village trustee candidate MacGuire Benton announced a few minutes ago he is suspending door-to-door campaigning because of concerns about coronavirus.

“It’s an unfortunate and difficult decision to make, as I am committed to knocking on every door and talking to as many voters as possible,” he said. “But it’s the right things to do during this COVID-19 crisis.”

Meanwhile, candidate Mary Margaret Robbins Sohns said this morning she has contacted the NYS Clean campaign to see if hand-sanitizer refill stations can be set up in Cooperstown during the National Emergency.

At the suggestion of NYS Clean, she contacted the county Department of Public Health, and they are making contact with the state program to see if the refill stations are possible.

The polls will be open noon-9 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the firehall.