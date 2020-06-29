COVID-19 Down To Only 2 Cases In Otsego County

COOPERSTOWN – There are currently only two active cases of coronavirus in Otsego County, according to figures released today by the county Department of Health.

As of today, 69 people have recovered from the illness, and five have died, meaning only two active cases remain.

The DOH reported only one new coronavirus case since Thursday, when it reported one case from a week ago today. There have been no new hospitalizations.

That brings the total confirmed cases in Otsego County since the disease arrived in March from 75 to 76.

In other numbers, there are:

• 11 people on quarantine/isolation, down from 16 on Thursday and 26 a week ago

• 332 people released from quarantine/isolation, 12 more than Thursday.

• 5,589 tests reported, up from 5,158 four days ago.