COVID test kits available free in Otsego County beginning January 26

Emergency Services Coordinator for Otsego County Victor Jones announced today that the Otsego County Public Health Department and the Otsego County Office of Emergency Services will be giving out free COVID test kits beginning Wednesday, January 26.

They are available at the following locations and times:

Schenevus Fire Department on Wednesday, January 26 between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Cherry Valley Fire Department on Thursday, January 27 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Hartwick Town Hall on Thursday, January 27 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Sunday, January 30 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Unadilla Fire Department on Thursday, January 27 from 4:30 p.m. until they are no longer available.

COVID tests are limited to one kit per person.