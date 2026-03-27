PHOTOS: Cooperstown Parade Celebrates Student Athlete Success

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL

COOPERSTOWN

On Tuesday, March 24, hundreds gathered on front stoops and sidewalks throughout Cooperstown to applaud the successes of Cooperstown Central School athletes passing by aboard emergency vehicles. The Cooperstown Fire Department, Cooperstown Police Department, Cherry Valley Fire Department, Fly Creek Fire Company, Hartwick Fire Department, Hartwick Seminary Fire Department, and the New York State Police all participated in the parade.

Cooperstown Central School sports teams saw massive success this year, taking several sectional titles and a state championship. Teams represented included the swim team, wrestling team, and the bowling team, who achieved sectional championships. The boys varsity basketball team returned from Binghamton as state champions this past weekend.

Photos by Eric Santomauro-Stenzel