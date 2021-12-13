COVID update December 13

There are 37 new COVID cases in Otsego County, according to the Otsego County Department of Health, including a total of 340 active cases with 10 hospitalizations. No new deaths have been reported.

There is a 9.1% positivity rate in the county.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced over the weekend that masks will be required in all public places starting today until January 15, 2022.

Businesses are required to enforce a mask mandate within their stores for all those above the age of two. Violations are subject to a fine of up to $1000.

