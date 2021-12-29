By: Reporter  12/29/2021  12:07 pm

COVID Update for December 28

The latest information from the Otsego County Health Department shows:

217  active cases

57  new cases

14  hospitalized

0  new deaths reported

8.2 percent  seven-day average percentage positive

Otsego County and all of New York State remains under an indoor-mask mandate from Governor Kathy Hochul, with exceptions under certain conditions when proof of vaccination is required for entry to an indoor public facility. Read more about New York State’s mask requirement at this link.

