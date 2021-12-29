COVID Update for December 28

The latest information from the Otsego County Health Department shows:

217 active cases

57 new cases

14 hospitalized

0 new deaths reported

8.2 percent seven-day average percentage positive

Otsego County and all of New York State remains under an indoor-mask mandate from Governor Kathy Hochul, with exceptions under certain conditions when proof of vaccination is required for entry to an indoor public facility. Read more about New York State’s mask requirement at this link.