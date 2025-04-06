TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, APRIL 7

Tick Season Is Here: Learn All

About It with the Department of Health

PUBLIC HEALTH—Noon. “Spring Tick Talk.” In-depth overview of tick-borne diseases and how to protect yourself and the community. Registration required. Otsego County Emergency Services Classroom, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4230 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1058486239644951&set=a.245810334245883

EXERCISE GROUP—9 a.m. Held Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1553 or https://rschurchofchristuniting.com/events/

CONNECTIONS—10:30 a.m. “One-on-One Tech Support.” Reserve a spot to get help using a personal device, from iphones to tablets. Held each first Monday of the month with Debra Miller. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10232486715701681&set=gm.2683136608561941&idorvanity=1197122360496714

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of tangy meatloaf, sweet potatoes, country-blend vegetables and peaches. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Worcester United Methodist Church, 111 Main Street, Worcester. https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=12197

TECHNOLOGY HELP—1-3 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=641534041840648&set=pcb.641534175173968

CONNECTIONS—1 p.m. “Slow Art.” Presented by Kevin Gray of Fenimore Art Museum. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10232486721501826&set=gm.2683137265228542&idorvanity=1197122360496714

QUILTING GROUP—1 p.m. Held each Monday. Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1553 or https://rschurchofchristuniting.com/events/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/WinterII20258Weeks/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

DISCUSSION—3-5 p.m. “Current Events Discussion Group.” Held each Monday. Village Library of Cooperstown. 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/groups/321873527872198/user/1067808248/

AGING—4 p.m. “Planning for Successful Aging: Importance of Establishing Advanced Directives and Creating a Will.” Presented by Ryan Coutlée, Esq. of Coutlée Law Office with the Otsego County Office for the Aging. Classroom A at The Meadows Office Complex, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4232 or https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/posts/pfbid029fa7Hf1LiYqG8UzmobU1KWifCGQHczvZb8LD2dmAmZjWo5CGNtacA1yLPiyzJVCXl

KIDS PLAY—5:15 p.m. “Strong Kids: Gym Edition.” Ages 5-11. Fees apply. Oneonta Family YMCA, 20-26 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-0010 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122202551528139100&set=a.122112922910139100

TAX SEASON—6-8 p.m. “Free Tax Prep.” Provided by Hartwick College via the IRS VITA program. Hartwick College, Golisano Hall, 2nd floor, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

CRAFT—6 p.m. “Crepe Paper Dahlias.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=641534041840648&set=pcb.641534175173968

