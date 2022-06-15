Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Hometown Oneonta | The Freeman's Journal | This Week's Newspapers › Craft show Craft show 06/15/2022 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Hometown Oneonta, The Freeman's Journal, This Week's Newspapers ‘Friendship’ craft show back in Richfield Springs Geri Erwin, right, and her daughter Kristen Culkin saw to it that everyone enjoyed the bake sale goodies on offer during the Church of Christ Uniting‘s June 11 arts and craft show in Richfield Springs. The Freeman’s Journal / Hometown Oneonta got there too late to buy a pie (“You have to get here right away in the morning for those,” said Mrs. Erwin), but nonetheless scored a plateful of delicious cookies. See more photos from the fun event — the first since 2019 — in this week’s edition of The Freeman’s Journal / Hometown Oneonta!