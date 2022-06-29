‘Crafternoons’ at Hartwick

Hartwick College brings back popular ‘crafternoons’ summer fun

Hartwick College’s Yager Museum of Art & Culture brings back its popular series of Summer Crafternoons for children aged 5-12, starting July 6 from noon until 3 pm.

Summer Crafternoons are designed to allow children to explore their creativity in the setting of the Museum’s galleries. The Museum will set up craft tables filled with all the supplies needed for kids to make something brilliant and beautiful. Snacks will also be available in the Museum classroom to help power participants’ creativity. The programs are free to the public, no reservation is needed, and participants can drop in any time between 12 noon and 3 p.m. An adult will be required to stay with children during the programs. In accordance with College policy, the Museum requires that all visitors to campus aged 12 years and over to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Each week will feature a new theme and the Museum will have provide supplies specific to each theme. Budding artists may make any kind of art they choose, however. The weekly themes are:

July 6 – Flags

July 13 – Artifacts

July 20 – Places

July 27 – Masks

During June and July, the Museum is open Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Museum and offices will be closed on July 4 in observance of Independence Day.