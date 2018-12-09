‘Crisis Response Teams’ Met Today To Develop Plan To Assist Students

CRANKSHAW REPORTS TO PUBLIC

COOPERSTOWN – Cooperstown Central schools’ “crisis response teams” at the elementary and junior-senior high school levels have prepared an “excellent plan” to address concerns students and staff may have as the result of Friday’s arrest of phys-ed teacher Justin Hobbie on charges of distributing child pornography.

In a message sent to the community at 6:04 p.m., Supt. of Schools Bill Crankshaw said both teams had met today to discuss the “very serious charges” against Hobbie, 41, who was arrested at his Springfield Center home by state police and officers of the federal Department of Homeland Security.

While he didn’t get into particulars, Crankshaw said the plan will be delivered to staff tomorrow, “so they will support our students with confidence, providing the appropriate guidance they’ll need.”

He also expressed confidence “the necessary staff is in place to discuss students’ feelings during this most unsettling time.”

Hobbie is being held in Syracuse pending his appearance in U.S. District Court there at 1 p.m. Wednesday.