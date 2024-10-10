Cross Country Plugging Away

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown cross country teams visited Mount Markham’s newly redesigned 5K course to face their hosts, Sauquoit Valley, West Canada Valley and Poland on Wednesday, October 2. Nora Craig finished third in the girls race, with a time of 23:24. Olivia Temp finished sixth in 26:05, a personal record. They were unable to field a full team.

The boys defeated Poland, Sauquoit Valley and West Canada Valley—their record against weekly competitor Mount Markham does not contribute to league standings after the first matchup. Senior Jonah Hitchcock finished second (19:26), followed by Owen Capozza Flannigan (5th, 20:45), Hu Agostino (6th, 21:09), and Brendan Heavner (7th, 21:41). Elias MacLeish rounded out the scoring in 11th place (22:58).

Cooperstown ran in the Whitesboro Invitational in Deerfield on Saturday, October 5, in a crowded field from more than two dozen schools. The varsity boys finished 10th and second out of five Class D teams in a race of more than 170 runners. Oneonta won the invitational for the third consecutive year. Hitchcock once again led the squad, finishing in 18:59 for 24th place. Capozza Flannigan was out sick. Agostino came in 55th (20:29), followed by Heavner (74th, 21:42), MacLeish (97th, 22:36) and George Riesenfeld (114th, 23:44), who set a personal record. Craig was the only Cooperstown runner in the girls varsity race and finished a strong 18th (23:05) in a field of 137 athletes.