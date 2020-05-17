Cuomo To Citizens: Get Tested If Eligible

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING/Sunday, May 17

ALBANY – Governor Cuomo today announced New York State has doubled testing capacity to reach 40,000 diagnostic tests per day, and encouraged eligible New Yorkers to visit a new website to find a nearby testing site.

Today’s announcement comes three weeks after the governor announced an agreement for the state to work with the federal government to grow New York’s daily testing capacity from 20,000 tests a day to 40,000 tests a day.

The state’s diagnostic testing criteria now includes all individuals who would return to the workplace in phase one of the state’s reopening plan. New Yorkers eligible for diagnostic testing now include:

Any individual who has COVID-19 symptoms;

Any individual who has had contact with a person known to be positive with COVID-19;

Any individual who is subject to a precautionary or mandatory quarantine;

Any individual who is employed as a health care worker, nursing home worker or first responder;

Any essential worker who directly interacts with the public while working; and

Any individual who would return to the workplace in phase one of the state’s reopening plan.

The governor also announced:

• the launch of a new website where New Yorkers can easily find the nearest COVID-19 testing sites. New Yorkers can visit coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-testing and enter their address to view a list and a map view of the nearest testing sites. The state has also partnered with Google Maps to display testing site results. New Yorkers can search “COVID testing near me” on Google Maps to easily find the nearest testing sites.

• New York State is partnering with CVS to bring testing to more than 60 CVS pharmacies across the state. Each site will be able to conduct 50 or more tests per day.

The Governor also announced that the state has distributed over three million free bottles of NYS Clean hand sanitizer to date, including: