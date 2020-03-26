CUOMO: Daily Updates Show Much Being Done

LETTER FROM THE GOVERNOR

Editor’s Note: Here’s an example of Governor Cuomo’s daily email updates, which underscore how much is being done to combat coronavirus. Do yourself a favor: sign up at: https://now.ny.gov/page/s/coronavirus-updates

March 23, 2020

Dear New Yorker,

Amid this pandemic, we can’t underestimate the emotional trauma people are facing or underestimate the pain of isolation. It is real. This is not the human condition — not to be comforted, not to be close to friends, not to be able to hug someone. This is all unnatural and disorienting. But my hope is that while New York may be socially distanced, we remain spiritually connected. We will overcome this challenge and we will be stronger for it.

Here’s what else you need to know tonight:

1. Supplies are arriving at the Javits Center, which I toured earlier today to see the progress on the building of a temporary hospital there. The federal administration has deployed 339,760 N95 masks, 861,700 surgical masks, 353,300 gloves, 145,122 gowns and 197,085 face shields to New York State. Many state supplies have also been deployed to the Javits Center. The facility will open next week.

2. We opened a drive-thru mobile testing center in the Bronx this morning. This opening follows successful mobile testing centers in New Rochelle, Rockland County, Staten Island and Long Island. (Visits are appointment-only and must be made by calling 1-888-364-3065.) New York is currently testing more than 16,000 people per day, more than any other state or country per capita.

3. I launched the New York Stronger Together campaign. Celebrities including Robert De Niro, Danny DeVito, Ben Stiller and La La Anthony have shared videos amplifying my message that people must stay home – not just to protect their own health, but to protect the health of more vulnerable New Yorkers.

4. 30,000 people have responded to our call for retired nurses and doctors, medical school students and others to join New York’s Coronavirus response effort. We still need more citizens to join this reserve staff. If you are a recently retired medical professional, a therapist, a psychologist or a qualified medical or nursing school student or staff member, we want your help. Enlist here: health.ny.gov/assistance.

5. The FDA has approved the use of a new experimental treatment in New York on a compassionate care basis to treat COVID-19 patients. The trials will use antibody injections to help stimulate and promote individuals’

immune systems against the virus.

Tonight’s “Deep Breath Moment”: I want to remind New Yorkers that New York State Parks remain open for solitary walks or hikes — but you must keep six feet of distance from others.

You can also take a virtual tour of many New York State parks.

Ever Upward,

ANDREW M. CUOMO

Governor

State of New York