Cuomo’s Favorability Leaps, Siena Poll Says

LOUDONVILLE – New Yorkers overwhelmingly approve of the job Governor Cuomo is doing to address the coronavirus pandemic, 87-11 percent, according to a Siena Poll of registered voters released this week.

They also give overwhelmingly high marks to their local health department, Dr. Anthony Fauci, their local government leader, and the CDC.

However, New Yorkers disapprove of the job Vice President Mike Pence is doing, 47-41 percent, and they disapprove of the job President Donald Trump is doing, 56-41 percent, the poll found.

Ninety-two percent of New Yorkers say they’re very (73 percent) or somewhat (19 percent) concerned about the

pandemic, and 79 percent say they are very (42 percent) or somewhat (37 percent) concerned about getting the

coronavirus themselves.

Nearly one-third of voters, 31 percent, say they know someone who tested positive.