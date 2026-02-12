Curbell Plastics Syracuse, Ace Glass Support Restoration of Memorials

OTEGO—Thanks to a partnership between Curbell Plastics Inc. and longtime customer Ace Glass Company of Oneonta, veterans’ memorials at American Legion Post 1555 in Otego have been restored.

Officials said in a press release issued that, as part of the project, Curbell Plastics’ Syracuse location donated four 4’ x 8’ sheets of ¼” clear polycarbonate, with Ace Glass providing an additional three sheets.

The durable, impact-resistant polycarbonate was installed to protect the memorial panels from the elements, completing the restoration and ensuring that the displays honoring local service members will be preserved for years to come.

“This was a meaningful project for our team to be part of,” said Patrick Silkey, inside sales manager at Curbell Plastics Syracuse. “Partnering with Ace Glass to help restore and protect the memorials that mean so much to the Otego community was an honor, and we’re proud that our materials can play a role in preserving that history.”

The restored memorials stand as a lasting tribute to area veterans, reflecting the community’s dedication to remembering and honoring their service and sacrifice, officials said.