Advertisement. Advertise with us

Curbell Plastics Syracuse, Ace Glass Support Restoration of Memorials

OTEGO—Thanks to a partnership between Curbell Plastics Inc. and longtime customer Ace Glass Company of Oneonta, veterans’ memorials at American Legion Post 1555 in Otego have been restored.

Officials said in a press release issued that, as part of the project, Curbell Plastics’ Syracuse location donated four 4’ x 8’ sheets of ¼” clear polycarbonate, with Ace Glass providing an additional three sheets.

The durable, impact-resistant polycarbonate was installed to protect the memorial panels from the elements, completing the restoration and ensuring that the displays honoring local service members will be preserved for years to come.

“This was a meaningful project for our team to be part of,” said Patrick Silkey, inside sales manager at Curbell Plastics Syracuse. “Partnering with Ace Glass to help restore and protect the memorials that mean so much to the Otego community was an honor, and we’re proud that our materials can play a role in preserving that history.”

The restored memorials stand as a lasting tribute to area veterans, reflecting the community’s dedication to remembering and honoring their service and sacrifice, officials said.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

Glimmerglass AnnouncesCasting for 2026 Season

As the nation approaches its 250th anniversary, the festival’s 2026 season explores America’s evolving identity through grand musical theater, opera classics, contemporary works and reinterpretations...…
February 12, 2026

Kuzminski: More Thoughts on that Editorial

The issue, I would think, is the Fourth Amendment, which is short enough and important enough to cite in full: “The right of the people to be secure..."…
February 12, 2026

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

SUBSCRIBE