Dad Honors Daughter In 'Essential Worker' Tribute 04/13/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Dad Honors Daughter In 'Essential Worker' Tribute Milford's Jeff Van Winkler, known for his Halloween and Christmas displays at his home, has built a "Thank You, Essential Workers" display on his property to honor those taking care of us during the pandemic. Van Winkler's daughter Kaitlyn, an MCS grad, is pictured in the heart in the middle of the display. She is now a physicians's assistant working in Virginia. (Cheryl Clough/AllOTSEGO.com)