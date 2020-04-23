DAILY BRIEFING: Cuomo: 13.9% Of New Yorkers Immune To COVID-19 Threat

ALBANY – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced Phase One of the state’s antibody testing survey found 13.9 percent of New Yorkers have COVID-19 antibodies, and are thus immune to the virus.

The survey developed a baseline infection rate by testing 3,000 people at grocery stores and other box stores over two days in 19 counties and 40 localities across the state.

The governor also announced:

• the state Department of Health is partnering with Attorney General Letitia James to investigate nursing homes that violate Executive Orders requiring them to communicate COVID-19 test results and deaths to residents’ families.

• a new directive requiring nursing homes to immediately report to DOH the actions they have taken to comply with all DOH and CDC requirements regarding separation, isolation, staffing and PPE. Facilities may be fined $10,000 per violation and face possible loss of license.

• ramping up testing in African-American and Latino communities, using churches as possible testing sites.

• expanded COVID-19 diagnostic testing for residents of public housing in New York City.

• the state will provide child-care scholarships to essential workers, to be covered by $30 million in federal CARES funding.

• the CARES funding will also be used to buy supplies for child-care providers statewide that remain open, including masks, gloves, diapers, baby wipes, baby formula and food.