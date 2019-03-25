David J. Parker, 71; Patented Lining On Coors Beer Can

WORCESTER – David John Parker, 71, a retired career chemist, active in town government here, who patents included one on the inside coating of a Coors Beer can, passed away peacefully at home on March 24, 2019.

He was born May 25, 1947, in Schenectady, the son of Edward Joseph and Dorothy May (Gutta) Parker. Dave attended Mohonasen High School graduating in 1965, and then went on to Clarkson University, where he played lacrosse, receiving a BS in chemistry in 1969.

He married his high school sweetheart, Maureen McGuire, on July 25, 1970, at St. Madeleine Sophie Church in Guilderland.

Dave began his career as a bench chemist at Dupont de Nemours in Philadelphia, then product specialist in Saugus, Calif. Eventually Dave became director of engineering at New England Laminates Co. in Walden. He was then recruited by Sikorsky Aircraft in Stamford, Conn., and retired as director of Materials & Process Engineering from Dow-United Technologies.

During his career Dave held several patents, including the inside coating on Coors beer cans. Taste testing in Golden, Colo., was one of his favorite jobs.

He bought a home in Worcester in 1986 and shortly after moved there to be closer to family. He was an active member of the Worcester town government. Dave was also a member of the MG Club of America owning several classic MG’s. He could often be seen tooling around town in his cars sporting an aviator cap. He also enjoyed fly fishing, golfing and was an avid outdoorsman. Special loves in his life were gardening, his dogs and his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Maureen Parker of Worcester; his daughter, Caitlin (Jason) Stroosnyder of Worcester; grandchildren, Nolan and Brigid of Worcester; his sister, Diane (Dennis) Wasser of Richmond, Vt; his brother-in-law, Timothy McGuire of Rotterdam; nieces and nephews, Aubrey (Ian) Cole of Cambridge, Mass., Brendan Wasser of Chattanooga, Tenn., Deidra (EJ) Joy of Delanson, and Jamie McGuire of Schenectady

He was predeceased by his parents.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday, March 29, at the Heller & Skinner Funeral Home, 155 Main St., Worcester, followed by a Vigil Prayer Service at 6 p.m. with Fr. Juanito Asprec.

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Seeing Eyes for the Blind.

Online condolences may be sent to, www.hellerskinnerfh.com