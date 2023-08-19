Deadlines Extended for Artisan Show

The Cooperstown Art Association will hold an opening reception for two new exhibitions on Friday, August 18 from 5-7 p.m. “Made in New York: The Art of Wood” is the 28th biennial Fine Craft Invitational show devoted entirely to woodworking, including both functional and nonfunctional creations made with local and exotic woods. Featuring local and regional artisans and craftspeople, this year’s show in Gallery A will include turned and carved items, sculpture, furniture, lighting, jewelry, vessels, and more.…