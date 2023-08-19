Advertisement. Advertise with us

Deadlines Extended for Artisan Show

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Art Association has announced that the deadlines for artisans to register for its annual outdoor art event on Labor Day Weekend, Fine Arts on the Lawn, have been extended until Friday, August 25. Exhibitors on the front porch must be up-to-date CAA members; artists who are non-members can reserve space on the front lawn. For more information, visit www.cooperstownart.com/fine-arts-on-the-lawn.html or e-mail gallery@cooperstownart.com.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 Practice Drawing With The Cooperstown Art Association FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com BLOOD DRIVE – 1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org…

Two Exhibits To Open at CAA

The Cooperstown Art Association will hold an opening reception for two new exhibitions on Friday, August 18 from 5-7 p.m. “Made in New York: The Art of Wood” is the 28th biennial Fine Craft Invitational show devoted entirely to woodworking, including both functional and nonfunctional creations made with local and exotic woods. Featuring local and regional artisans and craftspeople, this year’s show in Gallery A will include turned and carved items, sculpture, furniture, lighting, jewelry, vessels, and more.…

Subscription Drive Benefits Local Charities

Since its public debut on June 27, readers have had full access to AllOtsego.com, the online home of “The Freeman’s Journal” and “Hometown Oneonta.” The website revamp was long overdue, and readership had declined due to slow response time and an outdated platform. Today’s AllOtsego.com is visually attractive, easy to navigate, and organized in such a way that both news and advertising content is easy to access.…

Putting the Community Back Into the Newspaper

Special Subscription Offer

Now through September 30, new annual subscribers to “The Freeman’s Journal” and AllOtsego.com have an opportunity to help their choice of one of four Otsego County Charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice:

Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Cooperstown Art Association, Helios Care or Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

SUBSCRIBE