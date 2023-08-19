Deadlines Extended for Artisan Show
COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Art Association has announced that the deadlines for artisans to register for its annual outdoor art event on Labor Day Weekend, Fine Arts on the Lawn, have been extended until Friday, August 25. Exhibitors on the front porch must be up-to-date CAA members; artists who are non-members can reserve space on the front lawn. For more information, visit www.cooperstownart.com/fine-arts-on-the-lawn.html or e-mail gallery@cooperstownart.com.