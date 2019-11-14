Dean D. Wayman, 94, Cooperstown, Native Son, Sperry Chevrolet Owner

IN MEMORIAM

COOPERSTOWN — Cooperstown Native Son Dean D. Wayman, 93, a lifelong auto buff and former co-owner of Bob Sperry Chevrolet, died Saturday Nov, 9, 2019, at Bassett Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Dean and his twin brother Doug were born May 13, 1926, at the former Thanksgiving Hospital in Cooperstown, the sons of Floyd and Murl (Dyer) Wayman.

From a young age Dean was fascinated with cars. He enjoyed fixing, driving and restoring older vehicles and always had one or two around and was a former member of the “Wanderers Car Club.

He began his career in the automobile industry doing body repairs and painting at Welch Chevrolet and then Bob Sperry Chevrolet in Cooperstown and then, following the death of Bob Sperry, he became the co-owner/operator, with his wife Jean Wayman and friend Walt Eckler of Sperry Chevrolet in Cooperstown a position he held from 1961 until his retirement in 1993. Many of his friends and acquaintances will doubtless remember sitting, talking and reminiscing around the “marble table” at Sperry’s.

He was also a kind and caring lover of animals regardless of size or type. Over his life he raised chickens, cows, cats, dogs and most “famously” his two beloved donkeys Babe and Eeyore who will be remembered for their ability to arouse the neighborhood with their braying. Dean also enjoyed country music, polka music and country dancing, especially square dancing

He was predeceased by his first wife Grace Lyding in 1986, his twin brother Doug in 2000 and by his granddaughter, Christine Wayman Selan in 2007.

He is survived by his second wife, Jean Wayman with whom, although divorced, he remained goods friends. Dean’s family will always appreciate and be grateful for the many, many hours she spent helping him over the past years.

Dean is also survived by his current wife, Maria (Hoffmann) Wayman, his son, Stewart D. Wayman of Cooperstown, his daughter, Eileen Duncan of Virginia, his son Jeffery Wayman of Rochester, his step-sons, Jacob “Jake” Hoffmann, Manfred ” Fred” Hoffmann, Edward “Ed” Hoffmann and Johann “John” Hoffmann. Additionally, Dean is survived by his grandchildren, Jackie Savoie, Jennifer Mannina, John Girt, Jr., Kitty Girt, Michael Wayman, Natalie Wayman, Christopher Leone, Nicholas Leone and Michael Leone, as well as by many great-grandchildren.

Services for Dean will be held in the spring.

Arrangements are under the care of Tillapaugh Funeral Service, Cooperstown.