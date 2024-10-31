Letter from James R. Dean

Trump Is Poised To Be a Dictator

So the American psycho Donald Trump may again be elected president of the United States of America.

His incurable sicknesses rule his every word and action. He is a frightening demagogue, a malignant narcissist, a sexual predator, a sociopath, if not a full blown psychopath, who lives only for money, power, control, recognition, adoration, revenge, and ultimately destruction.

It is very frightening and sad to see all of the Republicans who are willing to degrade themselves, and sacrifice their own country, to continuously apologize for Donald Trump, and do his insane bidding, either out of fear, or to be close to his dark, possible power, or just to keep their jobs so they can pay their mortgages.

Donald Trump will use the National Guard, the Army, and local police, if he can, to move against the American people who protest against him, under the pretense of restoring law and order. Law and order to Donald Trump means only complete subservience to him in his dark, sick world of complete power.

Donald Trump admires and speaks highly and openly of the past and present dictators around the world, including Adolph Hitler.

Adolph Hitler was laughed at as a buffoon when he first emerged in Germany in the 1920s.

After achieving total power in Germany in 1933, and being hailed as a national savior, he used legal and violent means to destroy the democratic institutions in Germany and turned it into a war state. He invaded Poland in 1939 as the beginning of conquering Europe for the benefit of the Aryan race, and started the European phase of World War II.

Millions of people died in Europe during World War II. More than 11 million innocent people, including over one million children, were purposely executed by the Nazis throughout the war, under the orders of Adolph Hitler. During Operation Harvest Festival, on November 3 and 4 in 1943, 43,000 Jewish prisoners were murdered in two days. It was the largest German-perpetrated massacre of the Holocaust.

The Nazi massacre at the ravines in Babi Yar, Kyiv, Ukraine, on September 29 and 30 in 1941, killed 33,000 Jewish men, women and children in two days. The Nazis murdered an additional 70,000 people at the same site before it was liberated by the Soviet Army in November 1943.

It was only the massive military might of the United States of America, along with the Allied forces around the world, including the Soviet Union, which finally defeated Germany.

Germany surrendered on May 8, 1945.

After all of those years of massive pain, death, and destruction, built on white supremacy, insanity, and hate, Adolph Hitler died, hiding in his underground concrete bunker in Berlin, Germany on April 30, 1945.

He put a bullet in his head.

James R. Dean

Cooperstown