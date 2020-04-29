DEAN: Well-Intentioned Visitors May Spur Rebound In Corinavirus

LETTER from JAMES DEAN

To the Editor:

The best practice COVID-19 containment plans of Otsego County, and its residents, could be upset to an unknown degree this summer when well intentioned visitors may start coming in from all over the country.

That will be the uncontrollable variable that could show up in possible increases of positive local cases, towards the end of the summer, in my view.

Contact tracing would seem very difficult if not impossible.

Our primary mutual defense, in my view, is to continue to practice social distancing, wearing a mask in public places (I also wear light gloves), and washing our hands during the day, well into the fall.

I do not have a lot of interest in the alternative.

JAMES R. DEAN

Cooperstown