Death Cab For Cutie Opens Ommegang Summer Concert Series

Death Cab For Cutie Opens

Ommegang Concert Series

COOPERSTOWN – Indie-rock sensation Death Cab For Cutie has been announced as the first band in Brewery Ommengang’s summer concert series, playing the outdoor amphitheater at 7 p.m. Friday, June 21.

Formed in Bellingham, Washington in 1997, the band is composed of Ben Gibbard, Nick Harmer, Jason McGerr, Dave Depper, and Zac Rae. The band has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards, including Best Rock Album for their 2015 release, “Kintsugi.” Their ninth studio album Thank You for Today was released on Aug. 17, 2018.

The show is all-ages and tickets are on sale now, $45-50.