Delgado Bill Extends Business Debt Relief Until February 2021

U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-19, yesterday joined U.S. Sens. Chris Coons and Ben Cardin, Democrats from Delaware and Maryland respectively, in introducing the Small Business Debt Relief Extension Act to extend debt relief due to expire at the end of the month through next February.

Hundreds of thousands of organizations nationwide have taken advantage of debt reliefs in his Small Business Repayment Relief Act that was part of the CARES Act, Delgado said.

“Still, it is clear from my conversations with owners and employees across NY-19 that folks need more support,” he said. The new bill allows “more entrepreneurs to access relief and further extending qualified loan payments for businesses hardest-hit.”

The Small Business Debt Relief Extension Act will: