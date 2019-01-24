Delgado Joins Congress’ Small Business Committee

Otsego County’s congressman, Antonio Delgado, D-19th, today announced he will serve as a member of the Small Business Committee.

The 19th Congressional District is home to over 27,000 small businesses, his office’s announcement reported.

“From simplifying bureaucracy for business owners to ensuring that they have access to federal loans and resources, serving as a member of this committee will allow me to help the small businesses that are vital to our local economy in Upstate New York,” Delgado was quoted as saying.

The Small Business Committee is the House of Representative’s primary venue for small business policy matters. As a member of the committee, Delgado will review legislation and participate in hearings that involve ways to help small businesses as well as their work on federal government contracts.