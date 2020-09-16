Delgado Obtains $475K For ‘Violence Against Women’ Program Operated By OFO

ONEONTA – Congressman Antonio Delgado, D-19, today announced $475,000 in federal funding ffor the Transitional Housing Assistance Program at Opportunities for Otsego, Inc.

This award, from the Justice Department’s Office on Violence Against Women, will provide funding for 42 residences for survivors and their families through private landlord housing units.

“Last year, during my in-district work week focused on affordable housing, I saw first-hand how these initiatives fill critical needs in our rural communities,” said Delgado. “The funds announced today will enable both Opportunities for Otsego and the Otsego County Department of Social Services to expand their important work to assist those who have escaped from abusive relationships.”

OFO CEO Dan Maskin said, “The importance of securing permanent housing is critical for domestic violence survivors’ quest to live in a home that is free from violence. This grant will enable Opportunities for Otsego, Inc. to empower survivors in that quest.”