Delgado Plans ‘Town Hall’ On American Rescue Plan

Congressman Antonio Delgado, D-19, will hold a virtual town hall focused on the American Rescue Plan at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9.

This week, the House will vote to pass the American Rescue Plan, which includes a provision introduced by Rep. Delgado that delivers $130.2 billion to local governments across the US. Rep. Delgado’s funding formula will bring over $400 million directly to local governments in New York’s 19th Congressional District.

During the event, Rep. Delgado will provide a brief overview of his work at the federal level to advocate for our region and answer questions from members of the community.

NY-19 residents are invited to submit questions or concerns here and tune into the Congressman’s official Facebook page to watch the town hall live.

Rep. Delgado said “for an entire year, local officials across New York’s 19th Congressional District have worked around-the-clock to protect their communities without a dime of direct federal relief,”

“I am honored and humbled to have worked to secure an estimated $400 million in direct funding for our counties, towns, and villages in NY-19 via the American Rescue Plan,” he said. “This package delivers meaningful assistance to folks across NY-19 and the United States. I look forward to answering your questions about the American Rescue Plan and how it can help families, farmers, small business owners, veterans, students, and more.”

Details for Rep. Antonio Delgado’s Facebook Live Town Hall can be found below:

Facebook Live Town Hall with Rep. Antonio Delgado

Tuesday, March 9, at 7:00 PM

Broadcast: Facebook.com/RepAntonioDelgado

Throughout his first term, Rep. Antonio Delgado has held 52 town halls, including 35 in-person events, and 17 virtual town halls during the COVID-19 pandemic to remain accessible to the district while respecting social distancing measures.