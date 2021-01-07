DELGADO SAYS: REMOVE TRUMP

WASHINGTON – A few moments ago, Otsego County’s congressman, Antonio Delgado, D-19, called for President Trump’s removal from office.

He joined U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, R-NY, and some members of the state’s congressional delegation, who also called for the president’s removal.

Here’s Delgado’s complete statement:

“Yesterday, a core tenet of our democracy – the peaceful transition of power – came under siege. And in appalling fashion, the siege occurred in the People’s House.

“Just hours earlier, President Trump gave a speech to his supporters in front of the White House, where he not only spewed baseless claims of election fraud, but also proclaimed to those listening, ‘you’ll never take back our country with weakness, you have to show strength and you have to be strong.’”

“Even more brazenly, after the mob breached the doors of the Capitol, in a complete dereliction of his duty to protect the American people and defend our democracy, the President continued to spew lies about the election being stolen, called the insurrectionists ‘great patriots,’ and went so far as to say that ‘these are things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously and viciously stripped away.’”

“The President’s actions and words during a moment of great peril for our democracy make it plain that he is unfit for the Office of the President. I took an oath to protect our democracy against all enemies, foreign and domestic. And with a heavy heart, I’ve come to the conclusion that in order to protect our democracy, President Trump must be removed from office by his own cabinet or this Congress.”