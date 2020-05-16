Delgado’s Provisions In Democrats’ Bill That Moves To GOP Senate

WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado’s Direct Support for Communities Act made it into the $3 trillion HEROES Act, a second round of proposed federal aid at the coronavirus threat continues, his office announced after Friday’s passage.

The vote was 208-199, with only one Republican vote, that of Long Island Congressman Peter King, who is retiring.

Delgado’s piece of the bill “creates a formula to ensure governments of all sizes – including rural counties, towns, villages, and hamlets across Upstate – receive federal funding to support essential and front-line workers responding to this crisis,” the 19th District Congressman said.

This is of particular interest to counties like Otsego, where the county board, from hard experience, expects any federal money intended for localities sent to Albany will be kept by the state government to cover a state budget deficit. The deficit was $6 million before the emergency began and is expected to at least double in the crisis.

The HEROES Act – it stands for Health & Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions – is urgent in helping communities “facing unfathomable decisions to furlough those working around the clock to keep us safe,” Delgado said.

The National Republican Campaign Committee had a different take: Delgado, who is on the NRCC’s list of “vulnerable House Democrats,” helped pass a bill that “contains asinine provisions such as the ones below.

“Gives illegal immigrants $1,200 taxpayer-funded checks

“Incentivizes workers not returning to work

“Releases dangerous criminals from prison

“Prevents the deportation of criminal illegal immigrants

“Gives millions to fund arts and humanities”

“There’s more, but you get the idea,” the NRCC said.

The bill is unlikely to pass the Republican U.S. Senate in its current form, and is generally considered the Democrats’ first step in a negotiations to follow.