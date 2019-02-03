Delhi Culinary Earns

Top Honors At Chili Bowl

More people voted in this year’s Chili Bowl than at any other in the history of the event. Guests and chefs waited in suspense for over an hour as CANO volunteers and staff sorted through more than 400 ballots to determine the winners in the 15th annual Chili Bowl at CANO this afternoon. When the results were in, a Caribbean inspired dish from Delhi Escoffier Club members Jessica Shultis, Peter Blayne, John Gougoutris, and Carly Yezzo, seen above with CANO President Jim Maloney, took both the Fireman’s Award and the People’s Choice Awards for Best Chili. Second place went to the Tulip & Rose of Franklin with The B-Side taking third place. At right, Kirsten Gargash and daughter Skylar stir up their beef and venison chili before the first guests arrive. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)