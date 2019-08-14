Dennis C. Mang, 69; Worked At Remington, Bassett, ARC

RICHFIELD SPRINGS – Dennis C. Mang, 69, of Richfield Springs, passed away unexpectedly on Friday Aug. 9, 2019, in Cooperstown.

Dennis was born on Jan. 2, 1950 in Cooperstown, the son of the late Charles F. and Elsie Mae Cardarelli Mang. A lifetime resident of the area, Dennis attended Richfield Springs Central School before serving in the Air Force from 1969 to 1973.

Dennis was employed with CP, Remington Arms, Bassett Hospital, Sitrin Home and the ARC.

He enjoyed attending farm shows, and loved John Deere tractors. He most enjoyed family gatherings, and going to camp.

He is survived by a daughter Erika (John) Swalgin, and grandson Nathan Swalgin, Kyle Tilbe, whom he thought of as a son, sisters Jean (Lee) Congdon, Barb (Richard) Strignano, a brother Allan (Sue Maldonato) Mang, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by a sister Phyllis, daughter Tonya, and a nephew Travis Mang.

Calling hours will be 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Delker & Terry Funeral Home, 30 South St., Edmeston. Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m., with Pastor Andy Johnson of the Second Baptist Church of Edmeston officiating. Committal services with military honors will follow in Springfield Cemetery.

To send condolences, visit www.Delkerterryfh.com, or visit Delker and Terry Funeral Home on Facebook.

To send flowers to the family of Dennis C Mang, please visit Tribute Store.