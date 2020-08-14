Dennis Rose, 73, Burlington Flats; Enjoyed Hunting

BURLINGTON FLATS – Dennis (Denny) Rose of Burlington Flats, 73, died peacefully at his home on Aug. 11, 2020, after a battle with cancer.

He was born on Jan. 27, 1947, in New Berlin and raised in Burlington Flats, the son of the late Kenneth and Grace Rose, and predeceased by his son Kenneth Clayton, his sister Nancy Schoonover and brother, Andrew Rose.

Denny had a great love for coyote hunting with his son James and his many hunting buddies throughout the years. He has been surrounded with many wonderful friends and neighbors. He was happiest when hunting and was known for being a hard worker, helping anyone in need and showing his love through practical jokes no matter who was around him.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Susan Rose; a daughter and son-in law, Tina and Steven Tschaar of West Exeter; a daughter and son-in-law, Victoria and Martin Wales from The Bronx; son and daughter-in-law James and Tammy Kerwin; and daughter and son-in-law Tracey and Tom Lucas; and many grandchildren and great grand-children.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the kindness and compassion of the Hospice staff.