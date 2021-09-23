Destination Oneonta plans October concert, Harvest Party

By PATRICK DEWEY • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

With the arrival of fall, many organizations are being innovative, hosting events safely despite the rise of the Delta variant. Destination Oneonta is no exception.

Friday, Oct. 15, at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, D.O. will host a concert with the Legendary Wailers and the Cooperstown-based band Hanzolo.

On Oct. 16, they will hold a “Harvest Party” at Oneonta’s Neahwa Park.

Katrina Van Zandt, director of member events at D.O., said the idea for the events came about because the Susquehanna Balloon Festival, normally held on Labor Day weekend, was cancelled because of a combination of coronavirus protocols and scheduling conflicts. So, D.O. decided a series of events in the fall would be the best way to give back to the community.

The Legendary Wailers are led by Julian “Junior” Marvin. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Junior joined Bob Marley and the Wailers in 1977. The Wailers’ “Exodus” album became the first to feature Junior. Time magazine named “Exodus” “The album of the century.” In 2000, Time named “One Love,” which appeared on the Exodus album, “Song of the Millennium.” Until Bob’s passing in 1981, Junior was the Wailers’ lead guitarist and toured the world with the Wailers. His band strives to “play and sing Bob Marley and the Wailers hit songs the way Bob intended them to be heard.”

Hanzolo was started five years ago by brothers Jack and Carl Loewenguth, and their friend Nick Summers.

Carl Loewenguth said jazz, funk and R&B are among the genres that influence the now seven-piece band’s sound. He said reggae has a big impact on the Hanzolo sound as well. Hanzolo members attended the Grassroots Festival in Trumansburg, where they discovered several up-and-coming reggae bands. He said he grew up with the music of Bob Marley as a frequent soundtrack and sites the Bob Marley and the Wailers album “Natty Dread” as a favorite. He said it will be an honor to open for the Legendary Wailers, adding it is surreal that he and his bandmates will have this opportunity. Loewenguth said many of the lyrics to Hanzolo originals are about new beginnings, change, and various types of relationships. “I write about what goes through my head,” he said.

Hanzolo is currently working on a new album which will be self-titled. There is no release date yet for this album, which will be the band’s second. Its first album, “Table Butter” can be streamed on Spotify and Apple Music, among others. Go to www.hanzolomusic.com for more information.

Tickets for the Foothills concert are available now and are $10.

For this event, audience members must provide proof of full vaccination that took place at least two weeks prior to the concert. For this proof, paper, valid digital content, or a picture of a valid document may be shown at the door.

Or, at the door, an audience member can provide proof of a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of the concert. Regardless of vaccination status, all audience members and staff will be required to wear face coverings unless actively eating or drinking.

The Harvest Party will take place Oct. 16, from noon to 6 p.m., at Neahwa Park.

Chris Lott, who is promoting both events through Evening with Communications, said the event will feature live music, food trucks, arts and crafts vendors and activities for people of all ages. Local nonprofits will be on-site as well. Admission is free but does not include food, drink or goods from vendors.

Van Zandt said anyone interested in being a vendor at the Harvest Party can call or text her directly at 607-376-7599.

For more details, visit www.destinationoneonta.com or go to Destination Oneonta on Facebook or Instagram.

The Freeman’s Journal, Hometown Oneonta, and AllOtsego.com are among the sponsors for both events.