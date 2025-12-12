TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, DECEMBER 13

Holiday Lights Festival Opens

OPENING NIGHT—7 p.m. “2025 Oneonta Festival of Lights.” Presented by Hill City Celebrations. Hot cocoa, popcorn, homemade cookies, Santa and more. Free admission. Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. firstnightoneonta@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/1749244749095664/

YOGA—8:30 a.m. “Yoga for Flexibility and Strength.” Held each Saturday by certified instructor Mira Wind. Fees apply. Butternut Valley Grange, 7 Bloom Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 287-5699.

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

FOOD DRIVE—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Presented by the Cooperstown Fire Department Emergency Squad to benefit the Cooperstown Food Pantry. Cooperstown Price Chopper, 113 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10173003887835788&set=gm.25082516798047861&idorvanity=321873527872198

HOLIDAYS—9:30 a.m. “Rockin’ Around Cooperstown Ugly Sweater Run/Walk.” Presented by the Clark Sports Center. Suggested donation applies; registration required. Held rain or snow. Begins at Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or https://www.facebook.com/events/32976179761973369?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

GUN BUYBACK—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Gifts for Guns.” $100 Visa gift card for each non-registered working handgun. Victory Church, 1312 Central Avenue, Colonie. (518) 434-6100 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10235793713122285&set=a.1491961538006

HOLIDAYS—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Christmas craft followed by holiday movie with popcorn starting at 11:30 a.m. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=871925395668564&set=a.244415948419515

HOLIDAYS—10 a.m. to noon. Visit with Santa at his cottage. Muller Plaza, Main Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1277701704396604&set=a.351003520399765

MAKERS MARKET—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Christmas Market.” Markets held 2nd Saturday of each month. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122271249644072362&set=a.122141878466072362

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” All levels welcome; suggested donation applies. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

HOLIDAYS—10 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Holiday Ship and Shop.” Sharon Springs Fine Dried Florals and Gifts, 200 Main Street, Sharon Springs. (518) 424-3668 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1742947596366218/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external_search_engine%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

OPEN HOUSE II—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Something Old, Something New: The Holiday Show.” Featuring artists-in-residence Robert Seward and Marcie Schwartzman. Group show of cyanotypes, paper earrings, woodblock natural world prints and more. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5327 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

HOLIDAYS—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Pictures with Santa!” Fees apply. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1470034791790782&set=a.544138284380442

FOOD—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Saturday’s Bread.” Sit-down meal served hot. Take-out available. Held each Saturday. First United Methodist Church, 66 Church Street Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1048824403894598&set=a.432082668902111

WORKSHOP—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Art of Three: Access—Release—Thrive.” Full day immersive experience to help release what no longer serves and create a new inner reality through movement, meditation, and soul-guided art. Free; registration required. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-3491 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=25106397892302032&set=gm.25145811635051710&idorvanity=321873527872198

MUSEUM—11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. “Community Days.” Food drive; free admission. Activities for children, then curator exhibit tours at 3 p.m. Yager Museum of Art and Culture, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4480 or https://www.facebook.com/yagermuseum

HOLIDAYS—Noon to 3 p.m. “Holiday Cat Café.” Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1237617511723013&set=gm.25226547730311433&idorvanity=321873527872198

OPERA—1 p.m.; discussion starts 45 minutes prior. “Andrea Chenier.” Live HD broadcast from The Metropolitan Opera. Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/2060-2/

HOLIDAYS—1-5 p.m. “Franklin Christmas Stroll and Holiday Market.” Explore 7 homes and the Franklin Railroad and Community Museum in historic Franklin. Benefit for the Franklin Improvement Society. Tickets available 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Franklin Firehouse Holiday Market, 351 Main Street, Franklin. (201) 414-1684 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=819636564291628&set=a.102676772654281

HOLIDAYS—1-3 p.m. “Paint and Sip.” Fees apply; registration required. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=738146712647065&set=a.108861962242213

HOLIDAYS—1-3 p.m. “Christmas Cookie Exchange.” Bring a minimum of 3 dozen of your favorite cookies/dessert to swap. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8208 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1583313572655260/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

HOLIDAYS—1-3 p.m. “Cookie Decorating Workshop.” Fees apply; registration required. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/838589268712457

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/LateAutumn2025/OpenStudio4Weeks

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held every Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

DRUM CIRCLE—2-4 p.m. “December Drum Circle 2025.”Admission by donation for use of the space. The Green Earth, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/events/4435883156657939/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

ART WORKSHOP—2 p.m. “Blooming Art: Dazzling December.” Fees apply; registration required. Mohican Flowers, 207 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8822 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1753403215347947/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

HOLIDAYS—2-4 p.m. Visit with Santa. Christmas Cottage, Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown.

CHRISTMAS—4 p.m. “Victorian Candlelight Christmas Tour.” Tickets required. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or https://www.hydehall.org/events2025

HOLIDAYS—4:30-8 p.m. “Glimmer Nights.” Featuring Wassail Nights in the Bump Tavern and the new Holiday Tree Decorating Contest. Continues Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings through 1/4/26. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/glimmernights/

HOLIDAYS—5 p.m. “Echoes of a Victorian Christmas House Tour.” Presented by the Richfield Springs Historical Association and Museum. Tickets required. Tour of the William E. Soeffing Mansion at Spring Park, Richfield Springs. https://www.facebook.com/events/1466805547743480/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

POTLUCK—6:30 p.m. Bring a friend and a dish to share. Good food and fellowship, and sometimes games! All are welcome. Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 852 County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

CHRISTMAS—7-10 p.m. “Poe and Gorey’s Gothic Christmas Carol.” Haunted holiday party featuring performances, eerie music, costume contest, themed beverages, scavenger hunt and more. Tickets required. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/gothicchristmascarol

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “Hello Dolly!” Presented by Orpheus Theatre. Tickets required. Also showing at 3 p.m. on 12/14. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or https://www.orpheustheatre.org/

HOLIDAYS—7:30 p.m. “2nd Annual Jim Murphy Celtic Christmas Coat Drive and Benefit Concert.” Donations at the door to benefit Loaves and Fishes of Ithaca. Night Café, Sava Club and Lansing Area Performance Hall, 1004 Auburn Road, Groton. (845) 270-0441 or https://www.nighteaglecafe.org/

CONCERT—7:30 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 p.m. “Poinsettia Pops.” Presented by the Catskill Symphony Orchestra. “A holiday kaleidoscope of orchestral color.” Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 269-7501 or https://www.catskillsymphonyorchestra.org/2526season

HOLIDAYS—8 p.m. “The Rocky Horror Christmas Show featuring Inside Insanity and the Happy Haggs.” Admission by donation. Worcester Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester. https://www.facebook.com/events/1497148604674731/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

