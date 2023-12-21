Dick White Tournament to Return

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Central School Sports Booster Club will host the 40th annual Dick White Holiday Basketball Tournament in the high school’s Red Bursey Gymnasium on Wednesday and Thursday, December 27 and 28. Games will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, with junior varsity games earlier in the day and varsity games later on. Consolation and championship games will be played on Thursday. Tickets can be purchased at the door. There are also open volunteering spots; to assist the Booster Club, sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0944AEA922A3FCC07-45527117-indoor#/. All proceeds from the tournament will support the club and its activities.

The game schedule for Wednesday, December 27 is as follows: 9 a.m., JV girls, Whitesboro vs. Unatego; 10:30 a.m., JV boys, Delaware Academy vs. Beaver River; noon, JV boys, Cooperstown vs. Richfield Springs; 1:30 p.m., JV girls, Cooperstown vs. Hamilton. 3:30 p.m., varsity girls, Whitesboro vs. Unatego; 5 p.m., varsity boys, Delaware Academy vs. Beaver River; 6:30 p.m., varsity boys, Cooperstown vs. Richfield Springs; 8:15 p.m., varsity girls, Cooperstown vs. Hamilton. Specific game times for Thursday, December 28 will be posted on the Sports Booster Club Facebook page after Wednesday game results are known.